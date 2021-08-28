September Worship & Events
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
SERMON SERIES: PAUL’S MISSIONARY JOURNEYS
Add’l: Nineteen minute Adult/Youth bible study complementing the sermon each Sunday @ 11:00 AM.
. . .
SERVICES ARE LIVE STREAMED
Available on website and Facebook
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Sunday 9:30am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School 10 a.m.
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (Drive-thru sack lunch)
When: Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5-6 pm
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Waynedale United Methodist Church will be handing out free sack lunches. It is first come, first serve. Come for a sack lunch or just to volunteer!
Cost: Free
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . .
EUCHRE ON TUESDAY MORNINGS
When: Every Tuesday 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: anyone
Add’l: Interested in playing some Euchre?
Join us for some cards and lively conversation every Tuesday morning!
Cost: free
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
Please join us for our Very Special “End of Summer” Worship Service with Calvary Brass on Sunday, August 29th at 9 a.m. All are welcome. Come and be blessed.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
SHARING PEACE CAFE
When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am
Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church
Who: Community
Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet
Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe
Cost: See Menu on FB
Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
- NON-PROFIT FARM WINS LOCAL FUNDRAISING CONTEST - September 10, 2021
- EICHHORN JEWELRY, A GEM IN THE HEART OF DECATUR - September 10, 2021
- INDIANA CELEBRATES ARCHAEOLOGY MONTH - September 10, 2021