September Worship & Events

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

SERMON SERIES: PAUL’S MISSIONARY JOURNEYS

Add’l: Nineteen minute Adult/Youth bible study complementing the sermon each Sunday @ 11:00 AM.

. . .

SERVICES ARE LIVE STREAMED

Available on website and Facebook

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Sunday 9:30am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

. . .

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (Drive-thru sack lunch)

When: Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5-6 pm

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Waynedale United Methodist Church will be handing out free sack lunches. It is first come, first serve. Come for a sack lunch or just to volunteer!

Cost: Free

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . .

EUCHRE ON TUESDAY MORNINGS

When: Every Tuesday 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: anyone

Add’l: Interested in playing some Euchre?

Join us for some cards and lively conversation every Tuesday morning!

Cost: free

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

Please join us for our Very Special “End of Summer” Worship Service with Calvary Brass on Sunday, August 29th at 9 a.m. All are welcome. Come and be blessed.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

SHARING PEACE CAFE

When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am

Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church

Who: Community

Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet

Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe

Cost: See Menu on FB

Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .