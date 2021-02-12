LETTERS OF LOVE CAMPAIGN FOR AT-RISK MOMS

Healthier Moms and Babies is currently running their Letters of Love campaign to raise awareness for their mission and spread encouragement, support and kindness to mothers in our community throughout the month of February. Healthier Moms and Babies aims to increase prenatal and postpartum health education through serving low-income women who are at risk of having a poor birth outcome to reduce infant mortality in Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas.

Letters of Love, is a writing campaign, where the community can support the mission of Healthier Moms and Babies with a $25 donation, and receive a kit of supplies to write up to five Letters of Love to moms throughout Allen County enrolled in one of Healthier Moms and Babies programs Kits are available for purchase through February 15th, and returned to Healthier Moms and Babies for delivery by one of their staff to Moms throughout the community.

Healthier Moms and Babies offers a Healthy Start, Nurse Family Partnership, DadUp fatherhood support, Own Your Journey health education, Baby and Me Tobacco Free, Cribs for Kids and maternal mental health services to low income, at-risk pregnant women and their families. Nurses and case managers walk side by side our moms and dads, advocating and supporting them every step of the way and beyond. Through these programs, Healthier Moms and Babies aims to reduce infant mortality and improve pregnancy outcomes in Allen County. In the last three years, they’ve over seen over 600 babies born and conducted 8,700 home visits. Every home visit, safe sleep lesson, pack-n-play, diaper, prenatal education session, and support group meeting are crucial steps in helping the women they serve have the best possible birth outcome.

Letters of Love was made possible by the following corporate partners: Enfamil, PHP, Haines Isenbarger & Skiba LLC and Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater.

For more information or to purchase a Letters of Love kit, visit www.healthiermomsandbabies.org/letters-of-love or call 260-469-4076.