SOUTH SIDE HS STUDENTS AWARDED MULTICULTURAL SCHOLARSHIP

Through the generous support of an anonymous donor, a Multicultural Scholarship for South Side High School students has been established at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne. The donor, who is a graduate of South Side High School, funded 20 full-ride, two-year scholarships to Ivy Tech for students in the SSHS graduating class of 2020. The gift has a value of $200,000 and ensures that these 20 students will graduate with little to no educational debt.

“We are grateful and so appreciative for the generosity of the donor who has funded scholarships for South Side High School graduates,” said Jerrilee Mosier, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “Our mission at Ivy Tech, as a community college, is to serve as a gateway to higher education for all students. Our objective is to provide a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive campus community, where all students can achieve their educational and career goals. Through our efforts with our educational and community partners, we work to align our programs and curriculum to business and industry needs, providing career opportunities throughout northeast Indiana and beyond.”

The donor, who is deeply rooted in the advancement of social justice and providing equitable educational opportunities for students, established this scholarship with the goal of supporting students who demonstrate financial need and are the first member of their family to attend college. The recipients of the South Side High School Multicultural Scholarship have now completed their first semester at Ivy Tech. The $5,000 annual scholarship can be used to fund tuition, books, supplies, and fees.

“I didn’t think that I was going to receive this scholarship,” said Olivia Davis, Multicultural Scholarship recipient. “I didn’t realize that a stranger would want to pay for my education. Without this scholarship, I wouldn’t have gone to college because my parents did not have the funds. Me going to school shows my siblings they can go to school too, there are so many opportunities for them and failure isn’t an option.”

The scholarships were also all given in honor of northeast Indiana community leaders from diverse backgrounds. The honorees are: Steve Corona, Cookye Rutledge, Alice Jordan-Miles, Heather and Iric Headley, Joe Jordan, Ahmed Abdelmageed, Minn Myint Nan Tin, Michelle Chambers, Marlon Wardlow, and Bennie and Sheryl Edwards.

“Education was a gateway to changing my life academically, personally and financially. It is an honor and privilege to have a scholarship named after me because of my life’s work here in Fort Wayne,” said Michelle Chambers, Councilwoman At Large. “Education levels the playing field of life. It’s my belief that for the student chosen to receive this scholarship, life will forever be enhanced in a positive way. Gratitude and thank you to the anonymous donor who is responsible for providing scholarships for these well-deserving students.”

