Norma J. Trainer, 82, of Fort Wayne, IN was delivered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Her death came as a shock to everyone as Norma was relatively healthy. She caught COVID in the nursing home and passed away. She worked as a bookkeeper for Trainer Shell/Sunoco service center for many years. Faith and family were Norma’s foundation. She was a mighty prayer warrior. She would take all of her family’s prayer request to the throne room of Jesus. Many miracles happened through Norma’s prayers. She loved music, reading her Bible, and watching the Hallmark Channel. She taught her family to love each other unconditionally and to enjoy the small things in life (flowers, animals, and nature). Norma’s family was the center of her universe! She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Marc) Santelli; son, Greg (Jackie) Trainer, and daughter, Lisa (Pat) Tharp; 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Leah, Julie, Kristin, Justin, Brianna, Angela, Alyssa, and Patrick; and seven great-grandchildren. Norma was preceded in passing by her loving husband, David Trainer. All services for Norma were private.

