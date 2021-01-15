Ned A. Brickley, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. Ned enjoyed small engine repair. Gas engines, euchre, and antiques. Ned served four year in the Air National Guard. He was a foreman with the Indiana State Highway department for several years. He was a CASA volunteer for five years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Brickley, daughters Becki Brickley, Lisa Hemsoth and Jennie Sipe; step-daughters, Laura (Tim) Wisley, Lisa Donze and Tina Lehman; sister, Sharon (Sam) Heyerly; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and dogs, Gabby and Charley. He was preceded in death by father, Leonard Brickley; mother, Maxine Brickley; and son, Von Brickley. Service was noon Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., with viewing and visitation two hours prior. Donations can be made to the SPCA or CASA of Fort Wayne. Arrangements were by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation.

Pin 0 Shares