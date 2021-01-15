Delores M. Zelt, 81, a resident of Fort Wayne for 47 years, born in Clinton, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Being a military wife to her beloved husband Ray, she lived in several states and overseas through the years. She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools as a teacher’s assistant in 2001. Delores was an active member at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church for many years where she served 20 years on the Altar Guild. Delores loved volunteering for Nimble Needles (making quilts for the needy) and being a coordinator for email prayer chain at church. As an avid IU Basketball fan, she rarely missed watching a game. Delores’s health (47years of Crohn’s disease) dictated much of the way she lived her life, but she persevered. Surviving are her children, Karen (Dan) Patterson, Sandra (Samih) Abouhalkah, and Bruce (Christine) Zelt; grandchildren, Nabeal Abouhalkah, Serena (Mike) Moser, Eric (Melissa) Patterson, Nathan (Maria) Abouhalkah, Morgan Zelt, and Olivia Zelt; great-granddaughters, Aspen and Ausli Moser and Ellie Patterson; niece, Michelle (Ray) Yoder and family and Kim Hensley and family; sister-in-law, Mildred Hensley; brother-in-law, Larry (Pam) Nevers, and by many loving nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband of over 44 years, Raymond M. Zelt; parents, Harold and Luella Hensley and parent-in-laws, Walter and Hilda Zelt; siblings, Harold Hensley; in-laws, Vera (Harold) Bleke, Doris (Richard) Twigg, Edith Nevers, and Marvin and Sammie Zelt, Margie Heath; and nephew, Bret Hensley. Funeral service was at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Masks were required. Officiating was Pastor Nate Whittaker and Pastor David Easterday. Burial was in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne were in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.

