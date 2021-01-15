Monday, February 1, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Waynedale Obituaries 

Sue Ramsey, 72

The Waynedale News Staff

Sue Ramsey, 72, passed away, Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was born September 18, 1948 in Fort Wayne, IN. Sue was a daughter of the late Robert and Velma (Woods) McConnell. Sue graduated from Ravenscroft Beauty College and obtained her cosmetology license. She was a custodian for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 23 years. She enjoyed camping, bowling, going to the casino and gambling. Sue loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn (David) Strole and Laurie (Jesse) Myers; and grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Lydia, and Leah. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Dennis Ramsey. A funeral service was held at 2pm on Sunday January 10, 2021 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the ASPCA. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff