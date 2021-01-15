Sue Ramsey, 72, passed away, Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was born September 18, 1948 in Fort Wayne, IN. Sue was a daughter of the late Robert and Velma (Woods) McConnell. Sue graduated from Ravenscroft Beauty College and obtained her cosmetology license. She was a custodian for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 23 years. She enjoyed camping, bowling, going to the casino and gambling. Sue loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn (David) Strole and Laurie (Jesse) Myers; and grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Lydia, and Leah. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Dennis Ramsey. A funeral service was held at 2pm on Sunday January 10, 2021 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the ASPCA. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.

