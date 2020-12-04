HOLIDAY SAFETY FOR YOU & YOUR LETTER CARRIER

With the holiday season around the corner, it’s possible that safety isn’t the first thing that comes to mind for most of us.

For the Postal Service, the safety of our letter carriers is always a top priority.

“We have some tips that can help keep our carriers safe as they deliver your holiday gifts and throughout the winter months,” said Acting Greater Indiana District Manager Christi Johnson-Kennedy. “These tips can also help our customers and their families reduce injuries that can ruin an otherwise good day.”

Around the House

Evenings become darker earlier presenting a challenge for hidden dangers on sidewalks and porches that may create obstacles for letter carriers. The Postal Service offers these tips to prevent slips, trips and falls.

• Leave your porch light on, especially if you notice mail has not yet been delivered.

• Keep the carrier path clear of obstacles like leaves, ice and snow. Make sure doors and porches used by mail carriers are cleared of hazards.

• Maintain the carrier path. Repair cracks and fill in holes. Repair, paint yellow or block access to unstable or uneven walking surfaces.

Furry Friends

Walk down just about any street on any given day and you’ll see someone walking their dog. Dogs are wonderful companions who bring joy and happiness to their families. Unfortunately, even the otherwise friendly family pet can bite.

More than 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs last year. Many attacks could potentially be avoided if dog owners would take a few extra moments of precaution. The Postal Service offers these tips to keep you, your carrier and your dog safe during the holidays and throughout the year.

• If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.

• Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the person handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

• The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If a dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office.

