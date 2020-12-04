Thursday, December 10, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News Spotlight 

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL OF GINGERBREAD TOUR

The Waynedale News Staff

It’s finally here! The 35th annual Festival of Gingerbread officially opened on November 27 and runs through December 13. Come in and see the 98 beautiful and imaginative gingerbread creations, as well as our temporary holiday displays.

To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center’s first-ever “Virtual Gingerbread Tour” is now live and available for purchase through our website. This professionally produced video features all 98 of the gingerbread creations so you can enjoy the Festival from the comfort of your own home. Please visit fwhistorycenter.org for additional details.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff