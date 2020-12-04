VIRTUAL FESTIVAL OF GINGERBREAD TOUR

It’s finally here! The 35th annual Festival of Gingerbread officially opened on November 27 and runs through December 13. Come in and see the 98 beautiful and imaginative gingerbread creations, as well as our temporary holiday displays.

To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center’s first-ever “Virtual Gingerbread Tour” is now live and available for purchase through our website. This professionally produced video features all 98 of the gingerbread creations so you can enjoy the Festival from the comfort of your own home. Please visit fwhistorycenter.org for additional details.