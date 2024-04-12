Sunday, April 21, 2024
Allen County Neighborhoods Meeting

The next quarterly meeting is Thursday, April 25, 2024. The Allen County Neighborhoods Association (ACNA) is open to all homeowners’ groups and neighborhood associations within incorporated and unincorporated areas of Allen County, Indiana. Its objective is to improve communication between neighborhoods, residents, government, and various other community services and information. ACNA meets Quarterly on the 4th Thursday of the month in the Citizens Square Omni Room starting at 6:30 p.m. 200 East Berry Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

The guest speakers include Allen County Assessor Stacey O’Day, Allen County Recorder Nicole Keesling, and the Deputy Director of Fort Wayne Public Works, Angela Erpelding. There is a question-and-answer time with each official, as well as an opportunity to talk to an attorney pertaining to legal questions regarding homeowners’ associations.

