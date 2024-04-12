Bluffton Road Bridge Project Meeting

The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to attend a public open-house to view plans for the Bluffton Road Bridge Project. The project will include replacement of the bridge beams and deck and added enhancements such as wider sidewalks/ trails with lookout points. Construction is expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025. The meeting will be held in the Sears Pavilion, 1701 Bluffton Road, on Thursday, April 18, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne will share renderings, the plan for keeping the bridge partially open during construction, and the tentative timeline. This is a time for questions from the public. More info at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/bluffton-road-bridge