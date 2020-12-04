Thursday, December 10, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

CONTINUING THE LEGACY OF TURNSTONE’S RESIDENTIAL RAMPS

The Waynedale News Staff

Turnstone is proud to hand off its legacy ramp building service to local partner NeighborLink Fort Wayne. Since the inception of the original program in 1989, tens of hundreds of residents were assisted in adapting their homes to support ramp entrance and in recent years this was accomplished in direct partnership with NeighborLink Fort Wayne.

“We consider it a privilege to be entrusted by Turnstone to build on such a foundational program that is essential to increasing the independence and mobility of those in our community that rely on a wheelchair ramp to navigate life,” said Andrew Hoffman, Neighborlink Executive Director. “Not only did we take over this program, we inherited some incredible volunteers who have grown this program’s impact. NeighborLink volunteers have completed over 300 new ramp builds, repairs, and maintenance projects since the beginning of 2017. The ramp program fits naturally into our organization and helps us create meaningful connections between neighbors, which strengthens neighborhoods.”

“Turnstone is grateful for the many volunteers, donors, and partners who made the ramp program a huge success for our community,” said Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO. “We know that residents will continue to benefit from this service with NeighborLink’s management and volunteer base.”

The ramp program utilizes dedicated volunteers to construct wheelchair access ramps at the homes of people with disabilities. Over the course of three decades, more than 1,200 residential ramps have been built for people with disabilities living in Allen County.

Click to advertise on this website
The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff