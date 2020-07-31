I&M THANKS CUSTOMERS, OFFERS ASSISTANCE & RESOURCES

As Hoosiers and Michiganders transition to the re-openings in their states, Indiana Michigan Power thanks our customers for helping their neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic and reminds customers having difficulty paying their bills that help is available.

I&M thanks health-care professionals and first responders for their dedication, long hours and support of those in need.

We thank employees of supermarkets, pharmacies and other retail outlets that have remained open during the pandemic, as well as those involved in transporting crucial supplies.

We thank business owners and their customers for following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and executive orders from their respective states’ governors regulating the phasing-in of business.

I&M thanks our customers for following physical distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings.

During this extraordinary time when so many people have been impacted financially, we also thank our customers for their continued business. For those who are having difficulty paying their bills, we thank you for working with us on payment plans to ensure your continued service and/or seeking available assistance.

I&M strongly encourages customers who are behind on their bills to seek assistance and to discuss payment plans with us. Many customers who have never previously sought public assistance who have experienced a significant drop in income may be eligible for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) assistance. States received additional LiHEAP money specifically to help customers impacted by COVID-19.

LiHEAP and some other programs have deadlines to apply for assistance during the summer cooling season. Customers who believe they may qualify should contact relevant agencies as soon as possible by calling 211.

I&M has used a number of methods to contact customers behind on their bills, including direct mail and emails, social media and direct phone calls that connected with more than 50,000 customers in need. We continue to encourage any customer who is behind on their bill – or who anticipates they may fall behind – to contact I&M. Among resources available to customers:

Contact I&M

• Call: 1-888-710-4237

• Indiana Michigan Power via Facebook app

• On the Web: IndianaMichiganPower.com/Assistance

• Our Web site also has an extensive reference guide to resources available to businesses.

Customers are also encouraged to call 211 to learn which agencies serving their address administer LiHEAP or offer other assistance.

I&M suspended customer disconnections early in the pandemic, and has consistently informed our customers of the availability of assistance from social service programs while encouraging customers who are behind in their payments to contact us regarding payment plans.

In both states, I&M has continuously worked to provide customers with tailored payment arrangements for their needs. Additionally, I&M waived late fees associated with non-payment, as well as disconnect and reconnects charges that would have occurred during the respective periods in both states when disconnections were suspended. Thank you to our customers.