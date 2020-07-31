Friday, August 7, 2020
The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

FORT WAYNE CHILDREN’S CHOIR STUDENT PARTICIPATES IN INTERNATIONAL PROJECT

The Waynedale News Staff

Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) student Daniel Beights recently participated in an international virtual performance. Eric Whitacre’s Virtual Choir 6: Sing Gently, features 17,572 singers, representing 129 countries.

For the project, singers from across the globe submitted video performances, which were compiled into one incredible video (virtualchoir6.com/). Virtual Choir was created 10 years ago with the simple question: is it possible to make beautiful music together, no matter how far apart we are? For Virtual Choir 6, the organization wrote a new piece especially for the pandemic.

Borrowing the concept from Virtual Choir, FWCC will hosted Choralfest 2020 virtually this year, July 27-31. Typically, the week culminates in a free public concert in the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre. This year, singers were invited to upload virtual performances, which FWCC will compile into one unified virtual concert.

Choralfest, which typically takes place in person, is the kick-off event for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Due to COVID-19, FWCC shifted content online utilizing pre-recorded lessons on its website and Zoom so that students could connect and engage with their directors and other singers.

“Nothing can replace being together to sing with one another,” said Jonathan Busarow, Executive Artistic Director. “In a world of uncertainty, this is the next best thing.”

Choralfest serves as an opportunity for the singers to meet one another or renew friendships, begin their work as a choir, and experience other areas of the arts through various activities and guest artists. This year, Choralfest offered dance through a collaboration with the Fort Wayne Dance Collective and an art class with guest instructor Mrs. Megan Schultz.

