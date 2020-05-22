PASSIONATE ABOUT COMMUNITY SERVICE – Community Spotlight

When I think of staunch longtime Waynedale supporters, GMI Insurance quickly jumps to mind. They are an organization who pulls out all the stops at community events with their support. Located on Bluffton Road, they are a local Independent Insurance Agency, writing and servicing both Personal and Commercial insurance clients.

In January of 2014, German Mutual Insurance Company of Indiana purchased Ousley Insurance in Waynedale and created GMI Agency, LLC. German Mutual Insurance Company of Indiana was originally organized in 1868 in Preble Township, Adams County to provide farmers with protection from property losses from fire or lightening.

Since its founding, the company has expanded its primary coverage to Adams, Allen, Jay and Wells Counties. The company boasts service in thirty-three Indiana counties and can write policies anywhere in the state of Indiana except Indianapolis.

While much has changed since 1868, German Mutual Insurance Company of Indiana is, as it was then, 100 percent owned by its local member policyholders. Their agents, adjusters, officers and directors are all residents of the community they serve.

Kelli Richards is GMI’s Agency Manager. She also is a Licensed Property & Casualty Agent, and can add administration, and customer service to her list of responsibilities. With over 35 years in the insurance industry, Kelli offers considerable insurance expertise to GMI and its clients. When not working, she enjoys live entertainment of all kinds, Chicago Cubs baseball (Go Cubbies), and visiting the ocean. She will never pass up an opportunity to spend time with her very close-knit family even though they are spread out over several states. Kelli is a member of the Cross Church on Winchester Road. She is also a die hard “Trekkie,” following the original cast of Star Trek.

When asked about the mission for GMI, Kelli states, “It’s not a sale, it’s a solution. We think of our clients as family and are passionate about helping them protect their lives. We believe exceptional customer service includes educating our insureds and providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions about their insurance needs.”

Kelli works closely with office manager Donna Strahm. She laughingly says that people say they are “joined at the hip” since they worked together previously at another business before reuniting at GMI.

Donna has been a licensed Property, Casualty, Life and Health Insurance Agent for more than 30 years. She too is impassioned about excellent customer service and handles the details of each individual’s insurance needs. She is a proud Mom of a blended family and spends as much time as possible with her grandchildren, recently devoting 16 months for her twin grandsons as a Nanny in the state of Washington. Donna loves the tranquility of the beach, traveling and meeting new people.

GMI’s support of Waynedale has been evident since day one. They are always present at the Waynedale Chamber meetings. They have participated in all major community events including the Taste of Waynedale, Trunk or Treat, Easter in Waynedale, Waynedale Community Picnic, EMBARK and Walk in Waynedale. They were also instrumental in working with the Waynedale Business Chamber to obtain our only Tornado Siren. Additionally, GMI Insurance champions the 4-H network in Allen, Adams, Wells and Huntington counties.

GMI is a local independent insurance agency offering a wide range of companies and types of coverage. This means their customers can choose the best coverage at the best price for their individual needs. With five licensed, experienced agents, they are available to listen to your concerns, answer your questions, suggest and provide solutions. Be sure to check them out by phone, email, or stop by their office. (Walk-in activity has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19). GMI is also available online at www.gmiagency.com, as well as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and LinkedIn.

Thanks, GMI, for being a great ambassador for Waynedale!