LOCAL GIRLSCOUTS DELIVER FREE COOKIES TO FORT WAYNE VA MEDICAL

The Girl Scout cookie selling season ended early for these girls, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but that didn’t stop Emilee and Evah, of 2nd Grade Brownie Troop 51241, from keeping their promise to deliver their donated cookie boxes! They spent most weekends in January and February promoting their cookie sale – and the opportunity to donate boxes to our local Fort Wayne VA Medical Center. Their commitment to this cause paid off as 204 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were personally delivered on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020. These boxes were personalized with labels of gratitude and will be distributed to local Veterans with the hope that every box will offer a little reminder of appreciation for their service, bravery and courage – a message conveyed on those very labels!

