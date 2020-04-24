VIRTUAL PROGRAMS BRING STATE PARKS TO YOUR HOME

Instead of working on the frontline at state parks these days, interpretive naturalists are working online.

As a result, at-home “park visitors” who are unable to enjoy state park features interpreters normally provide, like in-person nature hikes and programs, can enjoy virtual hikes, presentations, and live streaming programs from their homes.

Topics include wildflower walks, nature talks, live captive animal feedings, history programs, craft tutorials, pre-school programs, property tours, and more. Program length ranges from five to 50 minutes.

“People’s day-to-day activities have changed, slowed, or stopped altogether because of COVID-19, but nature keeps on moving,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for Indiana State Parks. “Our interpretive naturalists are dedicated to sharing the outdoors, virtually, to keep Hoosiers engaged and uplifted.”

Upcoming virtual programs can be found at calendar.dnr.IN.gov. Locate them by typing “Virtual” in the Keyword Search. You can also go to stateparks.IN.gov and click next to the turtle photo on “Find a Virtual Program.” All state parks virtual programs are listed together at stateparks.IN.gov/10352.htm

Visit your favorite park’s Facebook page to look for videos. Search the page using #VirtualINStatePark, where you can also check out past virtual programs. If you don’t know where to start, search for Brown County State Park and Monroe Lake for examples.

More programs are added every day, so keep checking in.