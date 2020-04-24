A BIG THANK YOU FROM KINGSTON
Hungry Howies showed huge community spirit today by dropping off pizza for our residents and staff. We have all been working very hard at Kingston Residence to keep our residents and staff safe following all the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).
Thank you so much Hungry Howies for your generosity!!! We appreciate you as a community partner.
~ Kingston Residence
- VIRTUAL PROGRAMS BRINGSTATE PARKS TO YOUR HOME - April 24, 2020
- WINTERSET HOSTS “VIRTUAL EASTER EGG HUNT” - April 24, 2020
- A BIG THANK YOU FROM KINGSTON - April 24, 2020