A BIG THANK YOU FROM KINGSTON

Hungry Howies showed huge community spirit today by dropping off pizza for our residents and staff. We have all been working very hard at Kingston Residence to keep our residents and staff safe following all the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

Thank you so much Hungry Howies for your generosity!!! We appreciate you as a community partner.

~ Kingston Residence

