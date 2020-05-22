KEEPING WAYNEDALE TRAILS CLEAN FOR ALL TO ENJOY

Volunteers who helped with a recent trail cleanup along the St. Mary’s Pathway incude (l-r): Sam Wirts, Grant Acker, Steve Binkley, Erin Floyd, Camille Garrison, Jay Brower, Jill Sparks, Beck Bryant and Mindy Pennycoff. Not pictured, Kelli Bryant and Jack Garrison.

It may be true the Great American Clean Up was officially postponed until Saturday, September 19 due to the pandemic. However, a group of local Waynedale volunteers felt compelled to honor the original date of May 2 and tackle a portion of the St. Mary’s Pathway while socially distancing.

In June of 2016, Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks Initiative officially joined the Adopt-A-Greenway program and adopted a two mile stretch of the Greenways from Airport Expressway South to Tillman Park ball diamonds. Part of the agreement is that the group commits to three clean ups per year.

Coming out of the winter months, the pathway is typically pretty well littered. Perhaps due to fewer people out and about with the shelter in place order, the team was pleasantly surprised to find less than usual amounts of trash. Even so, the group consisting of 10 adults and two youngsters, still collected 12 trash bags of debris. Group members were also excited to note that a tree contractor had been busy along the trail dropping dead trees making the area safer and nicer.

Three dedicated group members returned on Sunday morning to address the Fairfield Avenue guardrail section. It is a prime area for litter to get caught and blow down onto the trail. As a gateway into Waynedale, it is also an area deserving to be kept clean.

Volunteer Steve Binkley from Winterset neighborhood stated, “We met several bikers and walkers using the trail who expressed appreciation for our efforts. It is very rewarding to see what a difference can be made in just a couple hours of teamwork.”

You are encouraged to join the fun. The next trail clean-up is scheduled for Sat. July 18th. Plus, there are additional opportunities to help with the Adopt-A-Greenway along Bluffton Road throughout the summer months. If you are interested in being added to the list of people to be notified when there are clean ups planned, please email cgarr4318@aol.com. In the meantime, as you are out enjoying the great outdoors, carry a trash bag and some gloves along with you and help keep Waynedale beautiful.