Neighbors Volunteer At Community Harvest SeniorPak Program

A group of longtime Waynedale neighbors and friends gather regularly to work on various volunteer projects through the Volunteer Center. One recent project was decorating paper grocery sacks for Community Harvest Food Bank. CHFB Volunteer Manager Adam Roby says, “ communityharvest.org/seniorpak/ is our low-income seniors program… with volunteer help, we fill 1,000 bags every month with food that is picked up or delivered to low-income seniors (60+). When the bags are decorated with artwork, recipes, jokes, etc., it really makes the delivery of those bags a happier and brighter experience that means the world to our recipients. We thank you, ladies, for helping in this regard.” For more information on how you can spread some smiles, contact Adam Roby at aroby@communityharvest.org.

