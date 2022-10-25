Two Local Churches Add Community Recreation ~ Community Spotlight

Holy Scripture Lutheran Church on Kinnerk Road recently realized a vision come true. Plans for a community walking path that have been in the works since prior to COVID, came to fruition fulfilled by a dedication ceremony on Sunday, October 16th.

Kevin and Dawn Mann walk their pup around the new Community Walking Path at Holy Scripture Lutheran Church.

The pause in construction caused by the pandemic also increased the cost of the project which was generously fully funded by the church.

The one third mile winding asphalt path is ideal for walking, running or biking but the good people at Holy Scripture aren’t done quite yet. Three “Buddy Benches”, additional trees, and signage citing scripture are still planned for the park-like path.

Pastor Nate Brennan, who has been serving the church for seven years, states “Our mission at Holy Scripture is to “Connect People to Christ”. In order to carry that out you need to connect to people first. We pray that through the playground and walking path, the community will be brought together. God created us to be a community, to walk together in this life and the next, and Christ is the key.”

Kevin and Dawn Mann who live in nearby Ashton Pointe are enjoying the new addition to the community. While walking their dog on the path, they could observe two of their children having fun at the church playground that was built in 2018. Kevin said, “It’s convenient to have a nice, safe, place to walk off the busy roads.”

The playground also features a “Little Library” as well as a new Community Board. The glass enclosed sign has one side dedicated to sharing church news and the other side is available for the local community to post news of interest by contacting the Holy Scripture church office.

The dedication ceremony was part of a Fall Festival Holy Scripture hosted which included a chili cook-off, pumpkin decorating and a Trunk or Treat with decorated vehicles around the new walking path.

Another church sharing good news to benefit the community is Calvary United Methodist Church, where a newly expanded playground is available for all to use.

The original playground was near the river and unfortunately spent time under water so church members relocated it nearer the building. A rainbow play set was added about one year ago through donations from the congregation and proceeds from a fundraiser which included dinner and a silent auction.

Two parishioners, Boy Scouts Kyle and Kole Mault, decided to use the playground project towards their Eagle Scout certification. Through their efforts, railroad ties to line the play area, play mulch, two picnic tables and a park bench were added in early August. Additionally, a “Little Library” also found a home near the space.

The area has already been well utilized. Pastor Chris Rowlett, who was installed at Calvary United Methodist in 2021 after being a member for 29 years, shares that the playground sits just outside his office window. “Many people walk and ride bikes around our church. They appreciate a quiet space off the beaten path where they can meditate and spend time” he stated. “We strive to be good neighbors and serve our families and those of the community.”

Calvary United Methodist was also busy this past weekend with community events. They hosted a morning Mental Health Summit plus a Fall Festival in the afternoon.

It is great to see organizations investing in our Waynedale community. Make sure you enjoy these new amenities and thank these churches for their vision and hard work to make it happen!