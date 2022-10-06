Fort Wayne Hosts Cybersecurity Event

Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers in the country, is proud to announce it will be partnering with local non-profit, The Rescue Mission, to host a cybersecurity event in the Fort Wayne area. This event will mark the first time Corsica and The Rescue Mission will partner for a community event.

“The Rescue Mission is proud to be a part of this important event within the tech world of Fort Wayne. We are blessed to have such strong organizations within our community supporting our mission and showing compassion for our neighbors in need.” – Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO/President of The Rescue Mission.

Mission: Secure, Cybersecurity, Networking and Community, is geared toward helping Fort Wayne businesses effectively navigate a security landscape that is more complex by the day. The half-day event will focus on how organizations can use technology to scale their business while maintaining a strong security posture.

The Rescue Mission will be providing the venue and lunch for the event on October 26th, 2022, and guest speakers from SourceOne cyber insurance and a former Chief Division Counsel with the FBI will host learning sessions to demonstrate security best practices, tips and advice for how to prepare for the security challenges ahead in 2023.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with The Rescue Mission for this event. Cybersecurity is an issue that affects every business, and we’re excited to connect with local businesses and help them understand how they can keep their employees and organizations safe.” – Brian Harmison, CEO Corsica Technologies

The Rescue Mission is considered one of the leading and widely respected nonprofits in the Fort Wayne region and is a leader of Rescue Missions in the Citygate Network. Founded in 1903, The Rescue Mission is a faith-based, nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, providing restorative care to men, women, and children experiencing a homeless crisis. Our ministry serves Fort Wayne, Allen County, and its eleven surrounding counties.

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed.