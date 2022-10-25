October 21, 2022 – Local Ads

ALL YOU CAN EAT FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN

SPONSORED BY: Ft. Wayne Maennerchor/ Damenchor

LOCATION: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Ft Wayne, IN, 46809.

DATES: November 4th (This is a week early to allow prep for Christkindlmarkt on Saturday, Nov. 12.)

TIME: 4:30 to 7:00PM.

COST: $12.00 adults, $6.00 children.

DETAILS: All you can eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Carry out is available.

CONTACT: Patti Knox, 260-444-3634

FALL CLEANUP & HAULING SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday October 28 4:30-7:00

$13.00 adults

$7.00 children age 6-10

Includes Fish, potato,coleslaw,apple

Sauce,dinner roll, homemade dessert.

Dine in or carryout .

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

