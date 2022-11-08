Energy Assistance Program Resumes

Brightpoint’s winter Energy Assistance Program has resumed for eligible households in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties.

The Energy Assistance Program (EAP) helps pay a portion of a household’s heating bills during the winter months. In 2021-2022, Brightpoint helped 7,973 families with their utility bills. This year, help is available for a portion of a household’s water and wastewater bills. Eligible households receive the EAP benefit one time per heating season. The program runs through May 15, 2023, or until funds run out.

For households who have received a disconnect notice or whose utilities are already disconnected, please complete the EAP application, and reach out to your utility companies, your township trustee and United Way’s 2-1-1. Applications are available in person at any of Brightpoint’s offices in the EAP service area or online at www.mybrightpoint.org/eap.

For questions about Brightpoint’s EAP program, individuals should refer to the website, www.mybrightpoint.org/eap, or call (260) 423-3546 or 1-800-589-3506. Applicants should keep in mind that Brightpoint’s offices are extremely busy during this time of year and calls and applications are being handled as quickly as possible.

Brightpoint is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving more than 43,000 people across northeast Indiana. Through a wide range of programs, Brightpoint helps communities, families, and individuals remove the causes and conditions of poverty. All Brightpoint services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran.