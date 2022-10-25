Family History Month At ACPL With Genealogy Programs

Throughout the month of October, the Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center is celebrating Family History Month (October) with an array of genealogy programming open to the community.

“Family History Month is a time for all of us to reflect upon our families, their history, and their stories. It is a reminder to ask questions, dig out our family photos, and explore our roots,” says Allison DePrey Singleton, genealogy services manager. “There’s no better way to understand who we are, than by exploring who we come from.”

The month’s activities are a combination of social media engagements, virtual presentations, and in-person activities. A list of virtual and in-person programs can be accessed at GenealogyCenter.org under “Genealogy Events.” Additional engagements will be conducted on the Genealogy Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/GenealogyCenter

Some highlighted activities are:

• I Have a Civil War Ancestor… Now What? – Civil War soldiers often left a rich genealogical paper trail. Learn what records are available for your ancestors only at the National Archives, what records are online already, and how to access all of them. Brian Rhinehart is a professional genealogist and owner of CivilWarRecords.com

• Beyond Civil and Church Records: Digging Deeper into Mexican Research – expert Lisa Medina looks beyond parish and civil registration records to help uncover family histories from Mexico. Using professional genealogical research methodologies, Lisa Medina provides accurate, substantiated genealogical research services and compelling family histories.

• Storytelling Sundays – Each Sunday we’ll be highlighting the importance of storytelling through the Genealogy Center’s Facebook page.

• Family History Month Videos – Library staff will highlight favorites and best practices from the Genealogy Center. Executive Director, Susan Baier, will lead off on October 3.

• Wednesdays with Witcher – A popular series of thirty-minute virtual presentations with ACPL Director of Special Collections Curt Witcher.

“Everyone has a story, and the Allen County Public Library is using Family History Month to draw attention to genealogy research efforts and resources available to the entire world right here in Allen County,” says Witcher. “The Genealogy Center can help you find and tell your story with a different engagement every day of October.”

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Genealogy Center at 260-421-1225 or Genealogy@ACPL.Info

The Allen County Public Library has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 3.6 million items borrowed annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting of more than 20,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.