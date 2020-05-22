May 22, 2020 – Local Ads
NEED 1954 ELMHURST YEARBOOK
Would take 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955 if I have to. Will pay or take as gift. Please call 260-229-1164
_________________
MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE THU., FRI., SAT
Power Tools, Air Compressor, Generator, Girls & Boys Toys, Name Brand Girls Clothes 5-8, Boys Clothes YM-YL, Home Decor,Furniture,Misc John Deere items,Stereo Equip., much much more!!
16312 Douglas St., Yoder, IN
_________________
COURTESY SHUTTLE DRIVER WANTED
Afternoon hours 2p-5p M-F at Yeoman Service Center
Shuttle customers to and from work
Apply in person
260-456-2169
_________________
NEWLY REMODELED MOBILE HOMES
Lease to own starting at 500 monthly with a 250 deposit includes lot rent, water, garbage ,sewage contact 260-747-2727 Waynedale Moble Homes 7515 Bluffton Road.
_________________
BUY – SELL
Fabric – Vintage Quilts – Craft Kits
Contact: Born Again Quilts
260-515-9445 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com
By appointment only. My place or your’s!
_________________
_________________
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
ALL AREA MOWING
Lawn Mowing
City-wide
Low Prices!
341-9848
_________________
LAWN MOWING
Weekly lawn mowing, fertilizing and rolling lawns.
Residential and commercial.
Reasonable rates.
Over 30 years experience.
For a FREE estimate call 625-6904 Ask for Ron
_________________
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
_________________
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________
STAGE ON TRAILER
FOR SALE
This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8 or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections (see photos). $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.
_________________
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
_________________
