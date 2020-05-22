Friday, May 29, 2020
May 22, 2020 – Local Ads

NEED 1954 ELMHURST YEARBOOK
Would take 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955 if I have to. Will pay or take as gift. Please call 260-229-1164
_________________

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE THU., FRI., SAT
Power Tools, Air Compressor, Generator, Girls & Boys Toys, Name Brand Girls Clothes 5-8, Boys Clothes YM-YL, Home Decor,Furniture,Misc John Deere items,Stereo Equip., much much more!!
16312 Douglas St., Yoder, IN
_________________

COURTESY SHUTTLE DRIVER WANTED
Afternoon hours 2p-5p M-F at Yeoman Service Center
Shuttle customers to and from work
Apply in person
260-456-2169

_________________

NEWLY REMODELED MOBILE HOMES
Lease to own starting at 500 monthly with a 250 deposit includes lot rent, water, garbage ,sewage contact 260-747-2727 Waynedale Moble Homes 7515 Bluffton Road.

_________________

BUY – SELL
Fabric – Vintage Quilts – Craft Kits
Contact: Born Again Quilts
260-515-9445 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com
By appointment only. My place or your’s!
_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________

ALL AREA MOWING
Lawn Mowing
City-wide
Low Prices!
341-9848
_________________

LAWN MOWING
Weekly lawn mowing, fertilizing and rolling lawns.
Residential and commercial.
Reasonable rates.
Over 30 years experience.
For a FREE estimate call 625-6904 Ask for Ron
_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
_________________

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________

STAGE ON TRAILER
FOR SALE
This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8 or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections (see photos). $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.
_________________

LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

_________________

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news.