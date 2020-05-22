Friday, May 22, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

SPRINGER LAW JOINS SPRUNGER ELDER LAW & MOVES LOCATIONS

The Waynedale News Staff

With more than 50 years of Legal Experience, Springer Elder Law has joined the team of Sprunger & Sprunger firms! Sprunger Elder Law is now located a block away at 6710 Old Trail Road in Waynedale. With nearly a decade of Experience in Elder Law, Attorney Gerret J. Swearingen, is ready to help clients understand the legal choices available to them as they age.

Elder law is a unique area of legal practice, covering estate planning, wills, trusts, arrangements for “Nursing Home” care, Medicaid Planning, Asset Preservation and Protecting our clients against elder abuse (physical, emotional and financial).

For more information visit www.sprungerandsprunger.com or call
260-747-7224.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff