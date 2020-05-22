SPRINGER LAW JOINS SPRUNGER ELDER LAW & MOVES LOCATIONS

With more than 50 years of Legal Experience, Springer Elder Law has joined the team of Sprunger & Sprunger firms! Sprunger Elder Law is now located a block away at 6710 Old Trail Road in Waynedale. With nearly a decade of Experience in Elder Law, Attorney Gerret J. Swearingen, is ready to help clients understand the legal choices available to them as they age.

Elder law is a unique area of legal practice, covering estate planning, wills, trusts, arrangements for “Nursing Home” care, Medicaid Planning, Asset Preservation and Protecting our clients against elder abuse (physical, emotional and financial).

For more information visit www.sprungerandsprunger.com or call

260-747-7224.