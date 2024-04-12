Race Against Racism 5K Event

The Race Against Racism 5K Walk/Run is a fundraiser for YWCA’s racial justice efforts, which includes community events that promote racial justice through engaging conversations, learning opportunities, and collaboration with local organizations. The 2024 Race Against Racism is scheduled for April 27, 2024, at PFW and encourages you to Ally Up! The event will focus on building allies to shape our community’s youth and create a more inclusive future.

In February, the YWCA released a training plan to get you off your couch and on your way to running the 5K! The physical training plan was provided by Three Rivers Running company and included weekly timed workouts for walking or running to prepare for the event. In addition, the plan included educational resources and themes for each week to strengthen your anti-racism muscles too!

Weeks 1-4 offered videos and readings that are a part of YWCA’s internal education on racial justice for staff. Week 5 focuses on allyship, weeks 6-7 focus on the impact of institutional racism across social sectors, and week 8 emphasizes the benefits of diversity. Weeks 9-10 will share with participants what YWCA’s Racial Justice program has to offer year-round.

YWCA encourages organizations and participants to access the 2024 Couch to 5K Guide on our website, whether you are physically training or just coming to walk, and engage with the educational pieces curated by our own Racial Justice Coordinator.

Tickets to the Race Against Racism can be purchased through YWCA’s website and RunSignUp. The event is chip timed, and packet pickup begins at 9:00 AM with a race start time at 10:00 AM. Awards will be given out based on age categories and gender selection as well as top finisher overall for each gender category.

Register today to get, get started on the training plan, and join YWCA Northeast Indiana as we run, walk, and move towards a more just community for all! Adult tickets are $45, student tickets (ages 15-23) are $20, and children 14 and under are $10.

The course at PFW is fully wheelchair and stroller accessible, and children in strollers can participate for free. Dogs on leashes are welcome at the event. The Race Against Racism will also feature a community partner resource fair with ally organizations from around our community working towards racial justice and equity.

Participants can look forward to networking with ally organizations to learn how they can be part of promoting allyship and racial equity in our community.

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties. YWCA Northeast Indiana also offers educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships and participates in racial justice initiatives. For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, visit ywcanein.org.