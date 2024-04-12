Local Artisan Transforms Flowers Into Timeless Keepsakes

Margo Waibel has always enjoyed being crafty. That talent came in handy as an elementary school teacher. She’s taken her skills to the next level by starting her own business, Pressed for You Flowers, LLC. She creates unique pieces of art from flowers of special events in a way that allows the memory of the moment to live on for years to come.

Her business venture became a reality after a friend who is a florist asked if she would help out by pressing a bridal boutique from a client’s wedding. “Things just took off after that. Many brides or hosts of special events want to preserve the moment and I’m able to give them that opportunity in a special and meaningful way,” says Waibel.

In addition to weddings and special events like anniversaries or retirements, Waibel also provides this service for those wanting to remember a loved one who has passed away. “I’m honored to be a part of a healing process after the loss of a loved one. It’s a keepsake they can reflect on during their grieving process,” she adds.

Waibel collaborates with each client to understand their vision and preferences, whether it’s incorporating specific flowers from a cherished event or designing a piece that reflects the personality of a loved one. The process takes a creative mind to deliver one-of-a-kind art pieces for each customer. The fresh flowers are taken soon after the event and are pressed in a glass frame. Waibel will pick up or deliver within Allen County.

You can learn more about Pressed for You Flowers by checking out her Facebook page which features many of her latest pieces: Facebook.com/pressedforyourflowersllc or on Instagram at: instagram.com/pressedforyouflowers/. For more on Waibel and her new small business, contact her at pressedforyouflowers@gmail.com.

Pressed for You Flowers is a client of the Northeast Indiana Business Development Center and has received business and marketing-related support.