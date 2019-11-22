Nov. 22, 2019 – Local Ads
ATTENTION
I’m looking for a couple of more cleaning jobs. I’ve done this all my life.
I’m honest, I’m good, I’m thorough, and I only charge $11.00 per hour.
Ask for Charlene my number is 260-747-5351
_________________
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
Or pickup at The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
_________________
DWIGHT DAVIS PAVING
Asphalt Paving, Pot holes, Chuck holes, Cracks, & Sealing
Amish Crew
Dwight Davis
260-724-2491
_________________
HIRING MEAT CUTTER
Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a full time experienced meat cutter for 40-45 hours a week Monday-Friday. Competitive benefit package offered. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.
_________________
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
_________________
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
FALL LAWN MAINTENANCE
Shawn’s Lawn Maint.
260-418-6653
Lawn Mowing
Trimming/Blowing
Snow Removal
Edging
Weeding
Leaf Removal
Pressure Washing
_________________
FALL & WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
FRIAR ENTERPRISES
Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.
We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.
Serving the community since 1985.
747-7014
_________________
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for aN individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
_________________
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs, as well as snow removal too!
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
_________________
WE CAN HELP
Mower, Trimmer, Small Engine Repair, Window & Screen Repair, Lamps Repaired, House & Car Keys Cut, Propane Tank Exchange.
Free recycling drop off point for fluorescent tubes and household alkaline batteries.
Umber’s Do It Best Hardware:
2413 Lower Huntington Rd. (260) 747-3866
_________________
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________
HIRING LABORER
Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a part time 2nd shift general Laborer for 20-25 hours a week Mon-Friday. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.
_________________
The Waynedale News Staff
> Read More Information About Us
> More Articles Written By Our Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
- OUABACHE SP TO DEDICATE CCC TRIBUTE TREE - November 22, 2019
- NEARBY NEIGHBORHOODSAWARDED IMPROVEMENT GRANTS - November 22, 2019
- FW ANIMAL CARE & CONTROL EXPANDS SERVICE TO INCLUDE NEW HAVEN - November 22, 2019