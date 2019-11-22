Richard F. (Smitty) Schmitt, 83, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born in New Haven, IN to the late Linus and Cecelia (Ternet) Schmitt.

Richard served honorably in the United States Army. He married Sally A. Ewing on July 22, 1961 and she preceded him in death on October 20, 2012.

Richard proudly owned and managed Smitty’s Bowling Lanes in Fort Wayne for 47 years, retiring in 1994. He was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Richard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his children, Linda M. (Ken) Isenbarger, Lori A. Schmitt, and Craig S. (Tammy) Schmitt; and grandchildren, Grant, Drew, and Megan Isenbarger. Richard was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert L. Schmitt.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 11:00 am Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation was also from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday November 17, 2019 at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 4:00 pm. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church Choir or 2019 U.S. Deaflympic Ice Hockey team in care of www.ahiha.org or AHIHA 9345 N Harding Evanston, IL 60203. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccombandsons.com.