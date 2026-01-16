Local Text Ads: Jan. 16 Update

Friday, January 23, 2026
TEQUILA & BOURBON TASTING @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Sat. January 31, 5:30-11p
3102 Ardmore Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Tasting 6-9pm
$50 Presale, $60 Day of Event Includes: Raffles & Hors d’Oeuvres
Contact: Scottie 260-609-7268, julio3168@msn.com or Kevin 260-760-1478, kawarr@comcast.net
_________________

CASH FOR JUNK CARS
Running & non-running
Same day pickup
Will pay cash on the spot
Call Rob – 260-417-7633
_________________

FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
3102 Ardmore Ave.
(260) 432-6011
Fish Fry 4:30-7pm January 23, February 27, March 27, & April 3
$15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 are free.
Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.
_________________

WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
_________________

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
Saturday, February 7
Cornhole is double elimination with a blind draw for partners. Door prizes. $20 Entry fee Includes: Brats, Hot Dogs, Snacks.
Doors open at 5:00, Sign up starts at 5:30, play starts at 6:30. At the Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Fort Wayne, Indiana
Contact Jason Schrader at 260-413-0864 with any questions.
_________________

WELLSPRING
ON WHEELS
Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.
3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon
2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)
_________________

_________________

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCE?
We’re seeking a volunteer writer to regularly cover community topics in the Waynedale area. Call 260-747-4535 for more info.
_________________

