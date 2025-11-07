Veterans Shrine To Unveil Tribute To World War I Heroes

3 min read

A new chapter of remembrance will soon be added to Fort Wayne’s landscape of honor. The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, located at 2122 O’Day Road, will dedicate a new World War I Memorial during a special Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on November 11. The monument stands as a lasting tribute to the soldiers of the First World War—an event that forever altered global history and defined a generation of courage and loss.

The memorial was conceived and funded by local philanthropist Richard D. Waterfield in remembrance of his grandfather, Reverend Stevenson Waters McGill. Following World War I, McGill served in the Graves Registration Service, a division tasked with one of the most solemn duties imaginable: recovering, identifying, and reburying the remains of fallen soldiers into permanent cemeteries. His service ensured dignity and closure for countless families affected by the ravages of war.

The new monument is an imposing single piece of polished black granite measuring eight feet high by six feet wide. Its face bears detailed engravings of wartime scenes, a world map, and statistical information chronicling the nations and the cost of the conflict. A bronze plaque bearing the likeness of Reverend McGill adds a deeply personal touch, linking one man’s story to the broader human toll of war. Gold Stars placed in each corner of the monument shimmer as symbols of sacrifice, reflecting the lives lost in service to freedom.

Designed by artist David Charles Rulka and crafted by John Ley Monument Company of Avilla, the memorial blends artistic excellence with reverent symbolism. “This beautiful memorial pays tribute to all those who served and sacrificed in one of the deadliest wars in history,” said Greg Bedford, Commander of the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum. “We are grateful to Dick and his family for this magnificent memorial saluting his grandfather and all the soldiers who served their country.”

The dedication ceremony on November 11 will follow a carefully arranged program steeped in patriotic tradition. The event will open with the Presentation of Colors by American Legion Post 241, followed by the National Anthem sung by Angie Newkirk. Chaplain John Ray will lead the Opening Prayer, setting a reflective tone for the proceedings. Eric Johnson, First Vice Commander of the Veterans Memorial, will offer opening remarks and introduce the speakers.

Those scheduled to speak include memorial benefactor Richard D. Waterfield, Patrick Fraizer, Second Vice Commander of the Veterans Memorial, Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin, and Matthew Kenworthy, a Second Lieutenant student from Concordia High School. Their messages are expected to reflect on the enduring lessons of the Great War, the cost of peace, and the importance of honoring those who have served. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of Taps by Tom Schmitt — a timeless call that has echoed through generations of military remembrance.

Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to a reception inside the Event Center, where community members, veterans, and families can gather to share stories, pay respects, and view the new memorial up close.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, a fixture of Fort Wayne’s commitment to honoring military service, continues to expand its tributes to those who defended the nation across eras and conflicts. The museum is open to the public Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the surrounding memorial park remains open year-round, day and night, for visitors seeking a place of quiet reflection.

The dedication of the World War I Memorial marks not only a remembrance of history but also a renewal of Fort Wayne’s enduring gratitude to its veterans. As the clock strikes the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month—just as the guns of World War I fell silent more than a century ago—those gathered on O’Day Road will once again pause in collective tribute to honor the bravery, sacrifice, and legacy of all who served. More information about the memorial and other events can be found at honoringforever.org.