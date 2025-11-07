Cinema Center Launches ‘Wicked: For Good’ Fundraiser

2 min read

The Fort Wayne Cinema Center is once again bringing art and generosity together this holiday season with “Wicked: For Good,” a special initiative running November 20 through December 7, 2025. The event combines screenings of the film “Wicked” with a community donation drive to benefit two local nonprofit organizations—Amani Family Services and YWCA Northeast Indiana.

Cinema Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, serves as Northeast Indiana’s premier destination for independent, foreign, and documentary films. Through its programming, outreach, and educational efforts, the organization provides a hub where filmmakers and film lovers share ideas and explore the craft of storytelling. Guided by its mission to “engage our community with programming that fosters empathy through artistic and cultural experiences,” the theater continually seeks opportunities to connect culture, compassion, and community impact.

“We, at Cinema Center, believe a connected community is a better community,” said Art Herbig, Executive Director at Fort Wayne Cinema Center. “For us, being ‘Wicked: For Good’ means being a place where people can build those connections. Whether it’s supporting immigrants in Fort Wayne or making a difficult situation just a little more comfortable for those needing shelter this holiday season, we strive to be a place for all.”

Moviegoers who attend “Wicked: For Good” and contribute to either organization will receive complimentary popcorn and a free month of Cinema Center membership for new members. The partnership with Amani Family Services and YWCA Northeast Indiana extends the theater’s mission beyond the screen, uniting entertainment with acts of kindness.

“Cinema Center is a valued partner of Amani Family Services and Welcoming Fort Wayne-Allen County through their commitment to diverse storytelling and arts,” said Rui Gui, Welcoming Initiative Coordinator at Amani Family Services. “We are excited to partner with them this year to directly support our mental health programs for immigrants and refugees.”

YWCA Northeast Indiana is collecting comfort items for children staying in its domestic violence shelter. Engagement Coordinator Emily McCorkle encouraged the community to participate to make a meaningful difference.

“We are looking for new blankets, stuffed animals, socks, and slippers for kids aged up to eighteen years old to bring comfort during the holiday season,” McCorkle said.

Whether through monetary donations to support Amani’s immigrant and refugee programs or through contributions of comfort items for the YWCA, Fort Wayne residents are invited to take part in this effort to make the season brighter for others. Screenings and donations will be accepted at Cinema Center, located at 437 E. Berry Street, Fort Wayne. Tickets are available at bit.ly/WickedForGood_FWCC. Donations to Amani Family Services can be made at amanifamilyservices.org/donate, while physical donations for the YWCA may be dropped off at the theater during the event.

By blending the joy of film with the spirit of giving, Cinema Center’s “Wicked: For Good” event reflects the organization’s core belief—that empathy, understanding, and shared experiences can bring a community closer together.