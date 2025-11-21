Experience Nativity, Crafts & Faith At The Christ Child Festival

1 min read

Thanksgiving week, Fort Wayne families are invited to step into a world of wonder, faith, and togetherness at the Christ Child Festival, held on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. This year you can experience the fun in two locations.

Parkview Field (1301 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802) from 1-4p and 6-9p. Note that the Holiday Lights begin at 6:00 and requires a ticket for admission ($10); admission is free until 4:00, when the park will close for preparations and reopen at 6:00 for the evening show. Enjoy a live nativity complete with animals near the main entrance of Parkview Field from 1:00 to 9:00!

Allen County Public Library – Main Branch (900 Library Plz, Fort Wayne, IN 46802) from 4-9p. Admission is free. The library is offering hot chocolate and snacks in the main corridor at 5:00.

Both locations will share this year’s theme, “The Crimson Thread,” with a visual journey through the Bible from Creation to Christ’s return, revealing that the Thread is Christ’s Love. Through exhibits, games, and crafts, such as making a gift bag, children and adults alike will discover how God’s love is woven through scripture and through our lives.

This is more than just an outing, it’s a chance to share the Crimson Thread journey in a way that’s engaging, hands-on, and deeply meaningful. Imagine watching your child or grandchild decorate a Christmas craft and see the truth about Christ through vivid images. So bundle up the children and make some cherished memories.

For details or to volunteer, visit christchildfest.org or follow on Facebook.com/CCfestival.