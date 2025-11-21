Immunity Boosters: How To Help Get Ahead Of Cold & Flu Season

3 min read

As the weather gets cooler and the air gets drier, we tend to spend more time indoors with others at work, school and social gatherings. Unfortunately, that means we’re at higher risk of catching a cold or the flu.

“We’re heading right into the cold and flu season so it’s important for your household to be out in front of this effort. These steps are going to help prevent you from getting sick before it even happens but if you do happen to get sick – it helps your immune system fight it off a little bit quicker,” said Elizabeth Mysliwiec, FNP-BC with Lutheran Health Physicians.

The good news is that there are nine easy ways you can boost your immunity, including:

Busting a move. Regular exercise makes it easier for your body to detect and fight germs. That’s why it’s important to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, but don’t forget to do strength training exercises, too!

Defeating the stress. Chronic stress can take a toll on your immune system, so it’s vital to find ways to manage stress, such as yoga or other hobbies you love.

Getting a little sunshine (or vitamin D) can help reduce stress, regulate immune response and fight bacteria and viruses. Some foods that can help boost your levels include fatty fish, fortified milk, and eggs.

Loading up on fruits and veggies like berries, leafy greens, bell peppers and broccoli. Foods like these are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that help maintain a healthy immune system.

Maintaining a healthy gut. Approximately 70% of the immune system is located in the gastrointestinal tract. For a healthier stomach, try incorporating both probiotic-rich foods (such as yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi) as well as prebiotic foods (like garlic, onions, and bananas) into your diet.

Prioritizing sleep. Lack of rest can make you more likely to get sick. That’s why it’s so important to get seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. A good way to start is by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

Staying hydrated helps our bodies absorb nutrients and remove waste, and it also boosts immune function. Men should aim for 15.5 cups of water per day, and women should drink about 11.5 cups.

Taking vitamin C can increase our white blood cell count, allowing us to fight off infection better. So, reach for citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruit to help keep you healthy.

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the best way to protect yourself and others from germs. However, hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) is a good alternative when soap and water aren’t available.

