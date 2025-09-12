Roanoke Dedicates New Memorial Fountain

1 min read

The new Roanoke Memorial Fountain was dedicated in the heart of downtown Roanoke on September 3rd.

In 1929, a water fountain was dedicated by the Roanoke Library Club in honor of nurse Grace Buell and soldier Robert Mayne, two Roanoke residents who died while serving their country in World War I. A plaque invited all to drink a cup of cold water in their memory.

Additional plaques commemorated those who died serving in World War II, the Korean conflict, and the Vietnam War.

Time took its toll on the fountain—but the desire to honor those who served continued. A partnership between the Roanoke Historical Museum and Roanoke American Legion Post 160 resulted in the design of a new memorial and separate fountain (compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act) located at Main and 2nd Streets.

This memorial is brought to you by Roanoke Historical Museum, Roanoke American Legion Post 160, Rolling Into Roanoke, Inc., and local donations.