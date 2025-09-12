Making Fort Wayne More Accessible With The Residential Accessibility Modifications Program

2 min read

The City of Fort Wayne’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program is now open. This program offers qualified households a grant to make accessibility improvements to their homes.

Qualified applicants must:

Own their home,

Have a household that includes a person with a permanent disability,

Live inside City limits, and

Have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (approximately $72,000 for a family of four).

Examples of modifications include:

Installing temporary/ modular ramps,

Installing handrails along steps or pathways,

Installing a chair lift,

Installing a walk-in or roll-in shower,

Installing or repairing flooring to remove uneven surfaces, and more.

Interested residents should apply by visiting engage.cityoffortwayne.org/2025-accessibility . Residents who do not have access to the online application portal and would prefer a paper application may call 260-427-8585. Residents in need of language assistance should contact Language Services Network at 260-426-6764.

“We are pleased to offer this popular program again this year,” said Kelly Lundberg, director of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. “Accessibility modifications allow people to stay in the homes and neighborhoods they love while also increasing property values. This is just one more way Community Development is working to preserve and improve our city’s existing housing stock, as well as provide more housing options for residents.”

All applicants, whether online or by phone, will answer several pre-screening questions to determine if they qualify before they fill out the full application. Applicants will be required to provide documents showing household income as well as documentation of a permanent disability for a household member.

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is limited. Applications will be reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis. Program participation is determined on a first-qualified, first-served basis and is not guaranteed.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment/ Economic Development, and Planning and Policy. Visit CityofFortWayne.in.gov/CD for more information.