Bringing Calm, Focus & Fresh Air: Voice Of The Township

Here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office, we are always looking for ways to increase job satisfaction for our employees. In our latest project, Trustee Austin Knox has authorized the placement of several live plants in our Decompression Room, where staff members can spend their breaks from work to regroup when the job becomes too stressful.

Deputy Trustee Dominique Dickey, right, presented Case Manager Jammi Townsend with the September Employee of the Month Award.

A 2023 study published in “Frontiers in Psychology” entitled Effects of Indoor Plants on Office Workers found that live plants in the workplace offer numerous benefits, including improved air quality, reduced stress, increased productivity, and a more positive atmosphere. They can also enhance the overall appearance of the office and potentially lower energy costs.

Following are some of the benefits mentioned in the study that we hope to realize here at our office.

Improved Air Quality: Plants naturally filter toxins and pollutants from the air, increasing oxygen levels and reducing the presence of harmful substances like VOCs or volatile organic compounds.

Reduced Stress and Improved Mood: It has been shown that plants can lower stress levels, boost mood, and create a more calming environment, contributing to a more positive and enjoyable workplace.

Increased Productivity and Focus: By reducing distractions, improving air quality, and creating a more pleasant atmosphere, plants can enhance focus and concentration, leading to increased productivity and fewer errors.

Enhanced Aesthetics and Impression: Plants add a touch of nature and vibrancy to the workspace, making it more appealing to employees and visitors alike.

Potential for Noise Reduction: Plants can absorb and reflect sound, helping to reduce noise levels and create a more peaceful environment, especially in open-plan offices.

Other Benefits: Plants can also help regulate humidity, potentially lowering energy costs by reducing the need for air conditioning. They can also be therapeutic to care for, providing a sense of well-being and connection to nature.

Our resident plant expert, Accounting Clerk Jennifer Welsh, who has experience in outdoor and indoor plant management, has taken charge of this project and already we are experiencing several of the promised benefits.

On a related note, Case Manager Jammi Townsend was presented the WTTO Employee of the Month award for September 2025. Jammi, who has been on the job here for just under a year, reports that she gets a lot of satisfaction from her work handling clients’ cases. “I like the people- coworkers and clients,” she says, “and I like the fast pace of the work.” Jammi was nominated for the EOM because she herself is fast-paced, a highly productive worker who is always stepping up to take the next case without being asked. You might say, “Well, isn’t that her job?” and the answer would be yes, but especially in our line of work, attitude is everything and it’s always a joy to work with someone who is so positive and eager for the next challenge.

Thanks, and congratulations, Jammi!