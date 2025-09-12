Local Mystery Theatre Showing

1 min read

The St. Therese Little Flower Theatre returns with its production of “Murder on the Menu.” The Mystery Theatre event will be held on Saturday, September 27, at 6:00 p.m. in the St. Therese Catholic Church Parish Hall at 2222 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne.

This murder mystery asks the audience to help solve this “who done it” comedy presented by several St. Therese parish members. Come and help solve the murder as it happens at Nonas Italian restaurant. Suspects will walk among the audience and clues are everywhere in the venue. Audience members will not be allowed to leave until they can help to solve this mystery!

The cost is $35 per person or attendees may elect to sponsor a table for 10 people at $300. The event includes appetizers and one drink ticket. Beer and wine flights also will be available. A silent auction will be available to bid on in this adults only fun-raiser.

For more information on tickets, call 260-747-9139 or email St. Therese secretary@sttheresefw.org.