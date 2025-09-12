Local Text Ads: Sept. 12 Update
ELMHURST CLASS OF 1975 REUNION
At Pine Valley Country Club
Need reservation by Oct. 7
Contact Jim Norton at Jnorton57@yahoo.com
Facebook: Elmhurst Seventy Five
ESTATE SALE
Beds, dressers, kitchen items, snow blower, microwave etc…
9530 Mariners Ridge Dr.
Thursday, 9/11/25: 4-8p
Friday, 9/12/25: 9-4p
Saturday, 9/13/25: 9-2p
WE ARE BACK with more great GARAGE SALE finds!
704 Snowfall Road
8 a -5 p Thurs 9/18 and Fri 9/19
8-noon Sat 9/20
Collectibles, housewares, clothes and so much more!
2 ASSOCIATION
GARAGE SALE
Lakeshores and Winterset Associations Garage Sales September 19 & 20, 9a-4p. Off Winchester and Lower Huntington Road.
CASH FOR JUNK CARS
Running & non-running
Same day pickup
Will pay cash on the spot
Call Rob – 260-417-7633
I BUY HOUSES
Call 260-704-3399
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
HAVE SCRAP METAL?
We can pickup unwanted appliances and any other scrap metal.
Also, we can haul away any other items that need to be removed.
We can also cleanout houses and garages including hoarder houses.
Please call or text
Dan at 260-466-8223.
Thank you!
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
3102 Ardmore Ave.
Fish Fry 4:30-7pm September 19 & October 24, $15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 are free.
Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE OFFICE FOR LEASE
Recently Remodeled Commercial Office Space
Location. Storefront for retail, or professional office. High Visability & Great Walk-in Traffic Location
750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd.
For A Showing & Info
Call 260-747-4535
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do it all from trees to any type of landscaping outside to patios and fences even indoor work as well.
Free Estimates
260-258-6113 /
260-579-7299
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Ptointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
