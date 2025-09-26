Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Honoring America’s 24th Anniversary Ceremony Of 9/11

David L. Milner

Veterans all over Northeast Indiana gathered together to honor the 24th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks upon our great nation. The remembrance ceremony honored all military, American citizens and first responders who lost their lives on that tragic day. The American Legion Band of Fort Wayne played patriotic music and the armed forces melodies. American Legion Post 47 presented the colors followed by our national anthem. A few veterans talked about their wartime experiences. They put all likes and dislikes aside and focused on getting through wartime and getting home safely. One of the veteran speakers, stated, “one soldier killed in action is one too many.”

Three monuments were dedicated at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. The monuments include the following: Operation Iraqi Freedom, 20 March 2003 – 15 December 2011, Global War on Terrorism and Operation Enduring Freedom 7 October 2001 – 20 August 2021. There is one medal for each operation monument.

This article was written by David L. Milner, MSgt, USAF Retired who is a local Photojournalist with the American International News Service.

