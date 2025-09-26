Local Worship & Events: Sept. 26 Update

3 min read

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY

When: Saturday, October 11 4:30 to 7:00 PM

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Details: Sides, drinks, and desert included

Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids, 5-12 under 5 free

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT WAYNEDALE UMC

When: Monday, October 13 at 5:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Details: Free-will offering dine-in meal will begin at 5:00pm until all meals are served. Please join us for this time of fellowship.

Cost: Free-will offering accepted

D.O.T.S. (Drawing On The Spirit)

When: Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1

Details: Are you looking to stretch your artistic talents? Or pick up a few tips from our retired art instructor? Then D.O.T.S. is the place to be! Supplies are provided; however, you are welcome to bring your own as well. This activity is open to all adults interested in joining others who love to paint and draw in a relaxed setting.

Cost: Free

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

EXERCISE CLASSES

Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.

Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class

Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)

Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Saturday: Yoga 11:30am

$10 per class

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

WORSHIP SERVICES

MESSAGE SERIES:

WOUNDS THAT HEAL

When: 9:30 AM on Sundays

Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website

Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

AVALON FALL FEST

When: October 5, 4-7PM

Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road

Details: Avalon Fall Fest at Avalon Church Saturday, October 5 from 4-7PM Free family event!

Pony Rides, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks, Petting Zoo, Hay Maze, Games and More!

Cost: Free

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossi an, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

