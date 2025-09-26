Local Worship & Events: Sept. 26 Update
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . .
FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY
When: Saturday, October 11 4:30 to 7:00 PM
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Details: Sides, drinks, and desert included
Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids, 5-12 under 5 free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT WAYNEDALE UMC
When: Monday, October 13 at 5:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Details: Free-will offering dine-in meal will begin at 5:00pm until all meals are served. Please join us for this time of fellowship.
Cost: Free-will offering accepted
. . .
D.O.T.S. (Drawing On The Spirit)
When: Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1
Details: Are you looking to stretch your artistic talents? Or pick up a few tips from our retired art instructor? Then D.O.T.S. is the place to be! Supplies are provided; however, you are welcome to bring your own as well. This activity is open to all adults interested in joining others who love to paint and draw in a relaxed setting.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
WOUNDS THAT HEAL
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
AVALON FALL FEST
When: October 5, 4-7PM
Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road
Details: Avalon Fall Fest at Avalon Church Saturday, October 5 from 4-7PM Free family event!
Pony Rides, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks, Petting Zoo, Hay Maze, Games and More!
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossi an, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
