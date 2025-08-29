Racing & Raising Alzheimer’s Awareness

1 min read

Adams Heritage is excited to host Racing and Raising Funds for Alzheimer’s Awareness, a community event featuring wiener dog races, a pet costume contest, and music from Classic Hits 101.7 WLDE/WMEE. The Weenie Wagon will be on-site for music and a complimentary lunch including a hot dog, chips, and a bottle of water. The event will be held on Saturday, September 27th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Adams Heritage located at 12011 Whittern Rd, Monroeville, IN 46773.

Registration for the races begins at 10:00 am and owners must provide proof of current vaccinations. All dogs must remain on a leash (except during the races). Pre-registration cost is $10 and day-of registration is $15. For the safety of the dogs, a cooling station with shade, kiddie pools, and fresh water will be available.

Following the races, a pet-costume contest and a parade will take place around the nursing home for residents who are unable to attend. Gift baskets will be awarded to winners of both the race and costume contest.

This event is designed to raise awareness and support for those affected by Alzheimer’s. Come out, bring your pup, and be part of a meaningful day.

To register and to donate to the Alzheimer’s Awareness Fundraiser, contact Marjeana Lemler by calling 260-623-6440 x2500.