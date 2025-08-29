A Safety Plan Before Planting Trees

1 min read

Trees can be beautiful additions to a yard, but knowing how to plant one safely can be tricky. While you may think of the potential dangers to yourself when planting a tree, there are also ways you can harm nearby power lines and other trees. Indiana Electric Cooperatives offers these tips for tree planting.

When planting a tree, consider potential safety issues associated with overhead and underground utility lines. Contact Indiana 811 before digging. This free service identifies the approximate location of buried lines on your property.

“Never assume the utility lines are buried deeper than you plan to dig,” said Jon Elkins, vice president for safety, training, and compliance for Indiana Electric Cooperatives. “Take the time to reach out to Indiana 811 at least a few working days before you start planting.”

Once you know where you can plant to avoid underground utilities, consider the best locations that are a safe distance away from overhead lines. If you’re planting a small tree that won’t grow larger than 25 feet tall, planting it 25 feet away from power lines should be safe. Larger trees must be planted farther away.

Indiana Electric Cooperatives, located in Carmel, represents Indiana’s electric cooperatives that serve 1.3 million Hoosiers in 89 of the state’s 92 counties. The cooperatives are collectively the second largest electricity provider in Indiana. For more information about the association, visit IndianaEC.org .