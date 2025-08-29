Bells To Ring Across America

2 min read

Allen County America 250th Committee is reaching out to Allen County Churches, schools, and businesses to join the nationwide Bells Across America on September 17th at 4:00 p.m. and ring bells to celebrate the signing of the Constitution of the United States.

Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning September 17. On this day in 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing. After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of September 17 – 23, on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law.

Celebrations begin with Bells Across America, on September 17, when bells across the country are rung simultaneously at 4 p.m. EDT. The week also features displays in schools, libraries, and other community locations, Proclamation signings, educational presentations in schools or in public, broadcast interviews and outdoor signage.

In Allen County there will be a program in the Allen County Public Library Theater, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, featuring the bell choir from Aldersgate Church.

The Allen County 250th Semi-quincentennial Commission Committee is dedicated to ensuring that the celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday is both memorable and impactful. Through a series of meaningful activities, educational programs, and community involvement, the committee aims to honor the Patriots who achieved American Independence and to foster a sense of pride and unity among all Americans.

As this significant milestone approaches, everyone is invited to reflect on our shared history, celebrate our achievements, and look forward to a future built on the foundations of liberty and justice for all.

“By emphasizing history’s relevance, telling an inclusive story, and highlighting the importance of education, we ensure that the lessons of the past continue to inspire and guide us,” Benita Sheets Steyer, Chairman America 250th Allen County Committee says.