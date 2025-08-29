Lindenwood Cemetery Hosts Picnic & Car Show

1 min read

Lindenwood Cemetery is inviting the community to a special Picnic and Car Show on Sunday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2324 West Main Street, Fort Wayne. All proceeds from the event will benefit Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering fallen U.S. veterans, honoring those who serve, and teaching the value of freedom. Each December, Wreaths Across America coordinates the placement of Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery and thousands of other locations across the country and abroad.

The family-friendly event will feature a wide variety of cars and motorcycles on display. Awards will be presented for Best Car, Best Bike, Best Paint, and Best Hot Rod. To be eligible for awards, participants must register their vehicles with a $20 fee.

Admission is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the picnic and car show while supporting this meaningful cause. Lindenwood Cemetery extends its gratitude to UAW Local 2209 and Tom Schmitt for sponsoring the car show, and to Paul Davis Restorations for sponsoring the picnic.