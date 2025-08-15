Art, Music, & Impact At Women’s Fund Anniversary Celebration

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
The Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne is thrilled to announce their fifth-anniversary fundraiser, Women Rock, which will be held on Thursday, August 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at La Vetta, located on the 26th floor of the PNC Building (110 W Berry St, Floor 26th, Fort Wayne, IN 46802) . Tickets are $50 and proceeds support systemic change that lasts generations.

Invite a friend and celebrate the progress made at the Women’s Fund while raising funds to advance their work concerning women’s Economic Security, Personal Safety, and initiatives that support Young Women & Girls. Women Rock will feature a jazz trio with local musician Alicia Pyle, and an art auction with original pieces inspired by five remarkable Allen County women!

Tickets are $50, and food and a cash bar will be provided. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Women’s Fund mobilize resources and establish research-informed priorities to close opportunity gaps for women and girls regardless of place, race, and identity. To learn more and bid on the art, please visit womensfundfw.org/events .

If you have questions about this event or want to learn how to support the Women’s Fund, please contact Cassie Beer, Women’s Fund Director, at cbeer@cfgfw.org or call 260-969-3112. When you invest in the Women’s Fund, your support creates a brighter future where every woman and girl has the power, resources, and opportunities to thrive.

