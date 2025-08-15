Open Streets Returns With 100+ Free Activities

1 min read

Open Streets Fort Wayne announced the list of over 100 activities that will be offered on Sunday, August 17, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. The free, community, people-powered event will provide participants with a safe space to bike, walk and play along more than 20 blocks on the newly paved Calhoun corridor. There will be something for people of all ages and cultures to enjoy together with games, music, food and much more planned.

New this year, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream will be giving away free ice cream samples. The Public Works Division will also distribute free drawstring backpacks and bike reflectors to attendees while supplies last. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will distribute 1,500 free admission tickets to the Conservatory at Open Streets’ information tents and activity booths.

Also new, Opera Today will feature Opera Karaoke and Fort Wayne Lego will give participants a chance to play tic-tac-toe with robots. The Pontiac Street Market will be open with a fun grocery bagging activity and Partners in Autism will set up a Sensory Tent. Combat Ops will provide kid-friendly versions of NERF blasting and plastic axe throwing. For the adults, Catalyst Distilling will have wine and vodka samples available.

Live music will also be featured with performances by School of Rock Fort Wayne, and WELT Radio will provide additional musical entertainment.

A complete list of new and returning activities can be found here: openstreetsfw.org.

Open Streets Fort Wayne is a unique way to get some exercise, socialize with new and old friends, visit the businesses on historic Calhoun and enjoy free activities along the route.

Open Streets is presented by the Knight Foundation. Sponsors include Fort Wayne Community Schools, Linke Urology + Robotics, Lincoln Financial Group, Indiana Donor Network, IU Health, Fort Wayne Seed, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, WANE 15, K105 and 97.3 WMEE.