Waynedale Community Searches For A Logo

The City of Fort Wayne is working closely with the Waynedale community and asking for input to develop a dedicated brand for the “Waynedale business corridor,” which includes key stretches of Lower Huntington Road and Bluffton Road. This project is more than just signage and logos; it’s about celebrating Waynedale’s identity and supporting the businesses that make this area thrive.

Waynedale has always had a strong, independent spirit. Even after joining the City of Fort Wayne in the 1950s, the community has kept its close-knit feel and sense of self-reliance. This branding effort is intended to honor that proud history while looking ahead to a vibrant and connected future. The goal is to create a unified look and feel for Waynedale that reflects its character and can be proudly displayed throughout the community, on banners, merchandise, storefronts, and more.

Over the past several months, students from the AMP Lab at Electric Works have been on the ground, speaking with local business owners, conducting research, and using what they learned to sketch early logo ideas. Their work laid the foundation for the designs now being refined by Fort Wayne Marketing in partnership with the AMP Lab team.

Three logo concepts have been presented as part of the Waynedale Corridor Branding project, each capturing different aspects of the community’s identity. The first option features subtle wing imagery that nods to Waynedale’s aviation history, combined with a vintage Art Deco style and clean, modern typography. The second design features a biplane, which highlights the history and humble beginnings of the airport in close proximity to the community. The “take wing in Waynedale” slogan is intended to inspire and engage prospective home and business owners. The third logo uses bold, customized retro-style lettering that reflects the neighborhood’s character and charm. Its layout, which stacks “Wayne” over “Dale,” draws inspiration from the founding dream of Waynedale as a place where anyone could build a home and enjoy suburban life. Each design aims to visually represent Waynedale’s past, present, and vision for the future, while offering flexible usage across signage, banners, and community materials.

With designs and banners soon to be finalized, the city is inviting residents and business owners to help shape how Waynedale presents itself to the rest of Fort Wayne and beyond. The City’s Community Development Division says that local involvement is essential to make sure the final brand truly reflects Waynedale’s voice and is offering ways for the public to participate through online voting and direct feedback. Those interested can learn more about this project, give feedback on logo options, and vote for their favorite at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/brandwaynedale .

According to comments initially shared on social media, it was suggested that anyone who is unsatisfied with any of the options should email city representatives listed under the “Who’s Listening” section.